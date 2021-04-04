Jamie Chung Makes a Powerful Style Statement in Support of Asian Americans at the 2021 SAG Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jamie explained that, in entertainment, sometimes being heard means writing your own stories.

"So now we are the storytellers in the writers' room. There's a huge difference in being able to write our own stories and be involved in the process of storytelling, before it even reaches a studio or a script or before we shoot anything. Before it was just—I hate to say it but it's true—a nonminority male perspective of what it's like to be Asian American in America."

She added, "I was so scared to say anything, but now, once you're given a microphone or when anyone is interested to hear your perspective, it's such a powerful moment because it's like, 'Oh wow, you really care what it's like,' or 'You do want this story to be more authentic.'"

The actress was recently announced as an ambassador for HBO's APA Visionaries Short Film Competition.

Additionally, Jamie shared an empowering message following the rise of crimes against the Asian community.

"I think what's most important, especially with our community, is speaking up about it," she said. "We're so conditioned to—like I said earlier—keep our heads down, not complain, not say anything or make waves. But you need to speak up. If someone has experienced violence plainly because they are Asian American, which is f--king terrifying, say something. Report it, make noise, tell other people."