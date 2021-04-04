Watch the Kardashian-Jenner Kids' Adorable Easter Egg Hunt

Watch : Reign Disick Steals the Show in Kardashian-Barker TikTok

The Kardashian-Jenner kids had an egg-cellent Easter.

On April 4, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared pics and videos from the family's Easter Sunday celebration in Palm Springs, Calif. to their respective Instagram accounts. It certainly looks like these sisters pulled out all the stops to make sure their little ones had the best holiday possible.

Kylie shared an Instagram video of her daughter Stormi Webster picking up pastel eggs during the family's Easter egg hunt with her cousins Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West. She also shared photos of the many sweet treats the family had arranged for the weekend, including cupcakes decorated with yellow chicks and pastel Rice Krispy treats.

Kim took to her Instagram Story to show off pics of baskets for the moms and their kids. Khloe shared a sweet pic of her daughter True Thompson snuggling up to Chicago, along with the caption "Happy Easter."

Travis Scott, Kylie's ex-boyfriend and Stormi's dad, was also in attendance at the festivities, according to his Instagram Story.