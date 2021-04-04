Happy Easter 2021: Check Out the Best Easter Movies Ever

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal Talks First Day on "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

We want our geese to lay gold eggs for Easter and we want them now!

Today is Easter Sunday 2021 and it's the perfect time to watch Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. While it's not a traditional "Easter film," the 1971 classic, starring the late Gene Wilder, is all about one of the most important elements of the holiday: Candy! Check out the movie, currently available to rent on VOD, while tearing into that package of addictive Cadbury mini-eggs stashed in your Easter basket.

For those of us with an even darker sense of humor, there's always Donnie Darko, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and sister Maggie Gyllanhaal. Hey Frank, "why do you wear that stupid bunny suit?" The movie is available for streaming for free on Tubi TV, iMDB TV, the Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

Longtime Disney fans can also take a trip down memory lane and join Alice as she follows the white rabbit in the classic animated film Alice in Wonderland, available for streaming on Disney+. (Or, if you prefer, check out Tim Burton's 2010 live-action adaptation starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.)

And what would a popular U.S. holiday be without a Charlie Brown special?