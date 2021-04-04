Prince Jackson Pays Tribute to Sister Paris Jackson on Her 23rd Birthday

Prince Jackson is one proud big brother.
On April 3, the son of the late Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe gushed over his younger sister Paris Jackson in an Instagram post celebrating her 23rd birthday.
Prince, 24, shared two photos of him and the Star actress, writing in the caption, "It's crazy to think that you're my lil sister @parisjackson. You've grown and learned so much and I couldn't be prouder of the woman you are and the path you're going down. I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Keep doin what you're doin you're so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!"
He also shared a video wishing Paris a happy birthday to his Instagram Story, which Paris reposted on her own account.
Prince wasn't the only family member to send Paris love on her big day. Her cousin, TJ Jackson, who was previously named co-guardian of her, Prince and their brother Bigi Jackson, also sent her birthday wishes, which Paris shared on her Instagram Story.
Paris' friend Cara Delevingne also shared a birthday message to the singer, writing on her Instagram Story, "happy birthday angel, i feel soooo lucky to have you in my life through it all, you are a real one and that is rare. thank f--k for you, also thank you for still loving me even when i am an ass crack."
Cara even scored Paris an awesome birthday gift: a personalized message from Jack Black, which Paris excitedly shared to social media.
Paris recently opened up about her and her siblings' life with their famous father, who died in 2009.
"It was difficult, a blessing, a privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age," Paris told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series No Filter earlier this year. "And my dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like, the glitz and glam, like hotel-hopping five-star places. But it was also like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries and we saw like, every part of the spectrum."
And throughout it all, it seems Paris and Prince have stayed close as ever.