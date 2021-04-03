You'll Have a Sweet Tooth Just Looking at the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter Celebration

Watch : It's Kardashians vs. Jenners in a "KUWTK" Volleyball Game!

Hoppy holidays!

It's safe to say the Kardashian-Jenners are having one fun and fabulous Easter weekend. On Saturday, April 2, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes clips and photos of their holiday celebrations.

Spoiler alert: The famous family went all out with Easter-themed treats and festive decorations. Moreover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars flaunted their toned figures in risqué bikinis that they modeled both on the beach and poolside.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder fittingly captioned one of her Instagram posts, "as we should," which featured her and the KKW Beauty founder soaking up the sun and laying on lounge chairs in itty-bitty swimwear. Khloe shared a similar photo on social media, adding, "The Purple Eater."

Sexy snapshots aside, the reality TV personalities also captured their little ones' fun celebrations. In one Instagram Story, Kylie showed the cousins enjoying a baking session, as they prepared a colorful dessert.

"We're getting started early," the 23-year-old star wrote, alongside an image of their delicious display of sweet treats.