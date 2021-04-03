KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsPhotosVideos

You'll Have a Sweet Tooth Just Looking at the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter Celebration

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family celebrate the Easter weekend with delicious desserts, a trip to the beach and more.

Hoppy holidays!

It's safe to say the Kardashian-Jenners are having one fun and fabulous Easter weekend. On Saturday, April 2, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes clips and photos of their holiday celebrations.

Spoiler alert: The famous family went all out with Easter-themed treats and festive decorations. Moreover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars flaunted their toned figures in risqué bikinis that they modeled both on the beach and poolside.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder fittingly captioned one of her Instagram posts, "as we should," which featured her and the KKW Beauty founder soaking up the sun and laying on lounge chairs in itty-bitty swimwear. Khloe shared a similar photo on social media, adding, "The Purple Eater."

Sexy snapshots aside, the reality TV personalities also captured their little ones' fun celebrations. In one Instagram Story, Kylie showed the cousins enjoying a baking session, as they prepared a colorful dessert.

"We're getting started early," the 23-year-old star wrote, alongside an image of their delicious display of sweet treats.

photos
Stars Celebrate Easter and Passover Through the Years

Take a closer look at the family's fun holiday weekend in our gallery below!

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The Good American founder soaks up the sun in a jaw-dropping bikini. "The Purple Eater," she shares on Instagram.

Instagram
Two Chicks

Kylie Jenner shares the snacks and desserts her family is making for their Easter celebration, including these cute cupcakes!

Instagram
Sweet Treats

Deliciously sweet! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shows off their rice crispy treats.

Instagram
Chef's Kiss

The 23-year-old star posts behind-the-scenes clips of the little ones baking some desserts.

Instagram
True Thompson & Stormi Webster

The cousins walk hand-in-hand, as they look adorable in their colorful and fashionable dresses. "these two," Kylie captions her post.

Instagram
Let the Celebration Begin

"We're getting started early," the Kylie Skin founder reveals of her family's holiday weekend!

Instagram
Sweet Tooth

Because you can never have too many desserts...Kylie posts another Easter-themed treat.

Instagram
Hoppy Holidays

Easter weekend with the Kardashian-Jenners wouldn't be complete without a lavish cake!

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian

Kylie and Kim get some much-needed R&R, with the youngest Jenner perfectly posting, "as we should."

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Stephanie Shepherd

Strike a pose! The KKW Beauty founder and Stephanie Shepard make a huge splash. "Life's a beach!" Kim captions her post.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

