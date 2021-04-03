KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsPhotosVideos

Blink and You May Miss the Game of Thrones Nod in the Trailer For LeBron James' Space Jam 2

It's Tunes vs. Goons in the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, which stars LeBron James. Watch below to see if you can catch the Game of Thrones moment!

Get ready for the wildest sports movie you'll ever see. 

The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy has officially arrived, and for fans of the original 1996 film, it looks like we can expect an even bigger, bolder game between the Looney Tunes and their Goon rivals. 

The original Space Jam starred Michael Jordan as himself. The Last Dance subject—who is playing in minor league baseball and not the NBA at this point in his athletic career—teams up with Bugs Bunny to stop the "Monstars" from taking the Looney Tunes to their outer space amusement park by beating them in a basketball game, aka the titular Space Jam. (If this sounds like a Mad Libs version of a movie, or just a particularly surreal dream, it's also worth pointing out that the whole reason Space Jam came to be in the first place was because of the success of a Nike commercial in which Jordan plays basketball with Bugs Bunny.)

The new movie promises basically the same concept, except this time, it stars LeBron James. However, the basketball star isn't plucked from the real world by Bugs Bunny, however. Instead, he's accidentally sucked into the "Serververse," which is run by a digital king played by Don Cheadle. As it turns out, the Serververse features all kinds of characters from the Warner Bros. canon. In fact, at the 35-second mark of the trailer, LeBron is hurled past the Westeros planet, which has a ring labeled Game of Thrones circling around it. 

In order for LeBron to get his son back, who is lost somewhere in the Serververse, the NBA star also has to play a game of basketball against the domain king's monstrous team.

Though LeBron lists the Iron Giant, King Gandalf of Lord of the Rings, Superman and King Kong as options for his team, he ends up with the Looney Tunes. However, later on in the trailer, all kinds of characters are present, from The Flintstones to the Scooby Doo crew. One of the dragons from GoT even flies past! 

For the pop culture fanatic, this movie is bound to be a good time—whether sports are your thing or not. Check out the trailer above. 

