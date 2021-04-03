Lily James Confirms Romance With Michael Shuman After Dominic West Scandal

Watch : Lily James Makes First TV Appearance Since Dominic West Drama

Lily James' romance with Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman is heating up.

Photographers spotted the Cinderella actress and her musician boyfriend on the way to meet his parents in Los Angeles, Calif. last week. In the photos, Michael expertly holds a vase full of pastel flowers in one hand, while using his other to hold onto Lily's.

For the occasion, Lily wore a black t-shirt and a black and white checkered skirt, as well as a white cardigan and black kitten heels. She had her hair styled in loose waves and sported minimal makeup. Meanwhile, the bassist had on a clean-cut ensemble comprised of a black jacket, slacks and Chelsea boots.

It's unclear when the 31-year-old actress began dating the 35-year-old rocker, but the pair was first sighted together this February. At the time, Lily was working on the upcoming film What's Love Got to Do With It? in England, and the American was reportedly staying with her and the rest of the crew.