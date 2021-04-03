Lily James Confirms Romance With Michael Shuman After Dominic West Scandal

Lily James' romance with Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman is heating up.
Photographers spotted the Cinderella actress and her musician boyfriend on the way to meet his parents in Los Angeles, Calif. last week. In the photos, Michael expertly holds a vase full of pastel flowers in one hand, while using his other to hold onto Lily's.
For the occasion, Lily wore a black t-shirt and a black and white checkered skirt, as well as a white cardigan and black kitten heels. She had her hair styled in loose waves and sported minimal makeup. Meanwhile, the bassist had on a clean-cut ensemble comprised of a black jacket, slacks and Chelsea boots.
It's unclear when the 31-year-old actress began dating the 35-year-old rocker, but the pair was first sighted together this February. At the time, Lily was working on the upcoming film What's Love Got to Do With It? in England, and the American was reportedly staying with her and the rest of the crew.
Neither Lily or Michael have publicly commented on their relationship, but fans noticed that the Downton Abbey actress began liking his Instagram posts in July 2019.
Their romance comes five months after Lily was photographed kissing her The Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West in Italy. The pictures of the pair sparked controversy as Dominic is married to Catherine FitzGerald, whom he shares three children with.
Immediately following the photos' release, Dominic and Catherine stepped out to pack on the PDA in front of a group of paparazzi, announcing, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."
But this was news to Lily, who a source previously described as "mortified" to E! News. At the time, the insider shared, "She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married."
The actress opted to stay silent amid the controversy, with the source sharing, "She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly."
Since then, Lily has kept herself busy with work, signing on to portray Pamela Anderson in the upcoming series Pam & Tommy, the latter of whom will be played by heartthrob Sebastian Stan.
Perhaps Michael is able to offer some pointers on what it's like to be a tried and true rocker.