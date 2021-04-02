Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Her Sexiest Bikini Photos Yet

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Fuel More Engagement Rumors

Thought Kim Kardashian would be the only Kar-Jenner sister to drop some fire Instagram pics today? Think again.

Khloe Kardashian just raised the stakes with a trio of racy snapshots that had the Good American designer's friends and fans flipping out for all the right reasons.

In the photos, Khloe, 36, lays out by the pool wearing a lavender string bikini, gold body chain and hoop earrings. Needless to say, hot girl summer just got a whole new meaning thanks to KoKo.

True Thompson's mama is enjoying some quality time with her famous family ahead of Easter Sunday, with Kourtney Kardashian giving credit to Kylie Jenner for taking the sexy photos. "A @kyliejenner special," the Poosh founder commented alongside a camera emoji.

And when she's not turning heads with her figure, Khloe continues to keep fans guessing about her relationship status. This recent photo of her not-so subtle diamond ring, plus Tristan Thompson's reaction, is fueling engagement rumors all over again.