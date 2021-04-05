The Best Sensitive Skin Products Under $20

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No one wants to have red, dry, irritated skin. More than anything you want relief, but you might be hesitant to try new products. People with sensitive skin know this all too well. Take it from someone who has been diagnosed with rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema, there are a lot of products out there. Unfortunately, you can't "cure" these skin issues, but it's possible to treat some of their effects. But, where do you begin?
It gets expensive to try out so many skin products and there's the possibility that the products will just make things worse or even cause a new problem. I can't offer any guarantees for the second issue since everyone's skin is unique, but I can happily report that the skincare products that worked the best for me all happened to be under $20. And, believe me, I also tried many pricey options as well.
Check out these cleansers, sunscreens, moisturizers, makeup removers, bar soaps, bath soaks, and even laundry detergent that were made with sensitive skin in mind.
Vanicream Moisturizing Cream
More than 15,000 Amazon customers gave the Vanicream Moisturizing Cream a 5-star review. This moisturizer is a great one for all skin types, but especially for those with easily irritated skin. It was even awarded a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association. Check out the before and after photos in the reviews to see how much of a gamechanger this moisturizer is for so many people.
Cetaphil Pro Soothing Wash- 10 Ounces
Truth be told, the Cetaphil Pro Soothing Wash is one of those face washes that's suitable for all skin types. It's soothing to very dry and super sensitive skin. More than 2,000 Amazon customers gave it a 5-star review. It's fragrance-free, paraben-free, and hypoallergenic, which means you won't have to worry about redness and irritation when you cleanse your skin.
Neutrogena Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SPF 50
All of us need to protect our skin from the sun, but it can be tough for those with sensitive skin to find a sunscreen that suits all of our needs. The Neutrogena Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin is made from a non-comedogenic formula with naturally sourced ingredients. It's hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, oil-free, and free of other irritating chemical ingredients. The liquid formula absorbs quickly into your skin, so using this sunscreen will not slow down your daily routine.
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser
The Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser is a non-comedogenic creamy face wash that's great for anyone who has acne, eczema, and rosacea. It's oil-free, soap-free, and it has the approval of 7,000+ Amazon customers who gave it a 5-star review.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
If you have super-sensitive skin, you know how difficult it can be to take off makeup. You want to get your face as clean as possible without irritating it or stripping its essential oils. Just put some Micellar Cleansing Water on a cotton pad and you'll remove your makeup and cleanse your skin at the same time.
Kenkoderm Psoriasis Dead Sea Mud Soap with Argan Oil & Shea Butter
When you have psoriasis, it's important to choose the right soap that solves the problem at hand and prevents further irritation. This fragrance-free Kenkoderm bar soap fits the bill. It removes impurities, reduces signs of inflammation, and moisturizes your skin all at the same time.
Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Moisturizing Cream
If you're confused about why there's a baby product in this list, just hear me out. If you feel like almost every moisturizer is too much for your sensitive skin, then why not go back to basics? The Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Moisturizing Cream has natural colloidal oatmeal and Vitamin B5 to relieve dry, itchy, irritated skin. It strengthens the skin's moisture barrier to protect against dryness and eczema, leaving you with soft, beautiful skin.
Cetaphil Redness Relieving Night Moisturizer
Make the most of your beauty sleep by applying effective skincare products before you go to bed. If you struggle with redness, use this Cetaphil moisturizer at night. You'll wake up to soft skin with reduced redness. If you're not convinced, check out the before and after pictures from the 4,000+ Amazon customers who posted 5-star reviews.
Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment (16 Packets)
It's not just your face that can be easily irritated. Relieve your body with a relaxing bath. This Aveeno treatment has colloidal oatmeal to soothe dry skin and eczema on a regular basis. It's also great to have on hand if you ever encounter sunburn poison ivy, insect bites, rashes, or hives. Just empty one packet into your bath and enjoy the treatment.
Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Gel
Yes, there's another baby product in the round-up. If you're looking for a gentle cleanser that's great for your face and body, try the Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Gel. It relieves itching and moisturizes eczema-prone skin.
Aveeno Maximum Strength 1% Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream with Pure Oat Essence (Pack of 2)
Inflammation, irritation, and rashes can be tough to deal with. Sometimes you just have to wait it out until they disappear. Find relief with this Aveeno Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream. It has aloe, Vitamin E, and a Triple Oat Complex to treat skin affected by eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, and even irritating detergents or jewelry.
Tide Free and Gentle Laundry Detergent Pods, 81 Count
This isn't a skincare product, but it's essential to this list. Even if you have the perfect face wash for your face, your skin might end up red and irritated if you use a wash cloth that was laundered with a heavily scented detergent. Don't take that chance. The Tide Free and Gentle Laundry Detergent Pods are effective for cleaning your clothes and linens without the fragrances, dyes, and phosphates that can bother your skin.
