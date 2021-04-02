Inside Hilary Duff's First Week With Baby Mae After "Special" Home Birth Experience

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are "very happy and content" following the birth of their "mellow" baby girl Mae James Blair.
More than a week has passed since the Younger actress and her musician husband welcomed their second daughter together, and a source exclusively tells E! News the family of five has "adjusted seamlessly."
"Mae has been such an easy baby so far," the insider shares. "Hilary and Matt are already used to the crazy schedules along with two kids, so adding a third wasn't a huge transition."
It certainly helps that older siblings Luca, 9, and Banks Violet Bair, 2, are absolutely enamored by their baby sister. As the source describes, "The kids adore Mae and are so excited about having her around and holding her."
This is especially true of Luca, who is already playing the role of "protective big brother," according to the source. "It's cute to see him be obsessed with her."
The 9 year old and Banks were both present for baby Mae's home birth, a fact that makes Hilary "so happy," the source says, adding, "It truly was a special and beautiful moment for the family."
It was a memory months in the making, with the insider revealing, "Hilary has always wanted to experience a home birth and felt it was right for baby No. 3 since they aren't planning to have another child at this point in time."
The source adds Hilary "hired several professionals" to ensure that she and baby Mae were "in the right hands." And though the insider says "labor was intense," the actress "felt more at ease being in the water."
"It was a wild experience but she has no regrets," the source shares.
Hilary and Matthew announced baby Mae's arrival on Saturday, March 27, sharing that their little "beauty" arrived three days prior.
Since then, the Lizzie McGuire Show actress has shared a few pictures of the newborn, although not as much as she did with her first two. She recently joked on Instagram, "Most people post this on the first day..... but you're a 3rd child Mae Mae .... soooo it's happening on the 7th... happy week earth side little bit! We love you so..."