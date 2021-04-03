KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsPhotosVideos

Nordstrom's Spring Sale: 10 Hidden Gems That Are Over 50% Off

Score insane deals on apparel, shoes, handbags, beauty and more!

By Emily Spain Apr 03, 2021 1:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Spring SaleE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to save big at Nordstrom!

Now through 4/5, make sure to take advantage of the insane deals being offered during Nordstrom's Spring Sale! And since you're probably starting to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring, you're going to need new slides, bold hues, bomber jackets and graphic sweatshirts. But don't fret, Nordstrom has you covered!

Since there's thousands of items on sale, we did some digging for you and found some of the best deals on apparel, shoes, accessories and beauty.

See below for the hidden gems you need to add to your cart ASAP!

Today's Best Sales: Revolve, Kohl's, Brandless & More

Phenomenally Human Cotton Blend Sweatshirt

Grab this meaningful sweatshirt while it's on sale! Besides offering the coziest cotton sweatshirts and tees, Phenomenal is a Black-owned and founded business that is empowering women everywhere.

$55
$23
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher LTD Imenal Slide Sandal

Everyone needs a chic pair of slides for spring and summer! These comfortable sandals will definitely come in handy for pool and beach days ahead.

$99
$69
Nordstrom

Zella Tie Dye Men's Hoodie

This men's tie-dye hoodie is so rad! It's perfect for wearing around the house or post-workout. 

$69
$35
Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil

This must-have brow pencil is one of our favorite brow products! With a fine top and spoolie brush on the other end, you can easily fill in and blend your brows to your heart's content.

$23
$20
Nordstrom

Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic

We love this green hue! Not only will this springtime sweater have you looking stylish, it will keep you cozy.

$148
$62 Green
Nordstrom

Foreo Bear Facial Toning Device

Say goodbye to wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin with this FDA-cleared microcurrent device! There's also a few other must-have Foreo devices marked down for the sale, so stock up for Mother's Day now!

$300
$254
Nordstrom

Kendra Scott Jae Star Pendant Necklace

Add a touch of gold and blue to your outfit with this adorable 14k-gold plate necklace by Kendra Scott.

$48
$29
Nordstrom

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker

Up your shoe game with these stylish kicks! This vintage style features snakeskin-embossed swooshes and suede detailing.

$120
$80
Nordstrom

Wrangler Expedition Jacket

Score this bold jacket for 58% off! With a bomber-style silhouette and plenty of pockets, you'll be equipped to take on the day in style.

$158
$66
Nordstrom

1901 Plaid Slim Fit Flannel Button-Up Shirt

This slim-fitting button-up will take you from work to date night in no time. Plus, it's super comfy!

$70
$25
Nordstrom

Ready for more deals? Check out Deals for Real: E! Exclusive Savings on Home Goods to Spruce Up Your Space.

