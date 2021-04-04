How 90 Day Fiancé's Fernanda Flores Got a Second Chance at Love After Jonathan Rivera Divorce

Watch : "90 Day Fiance's" Most Memorable First Encounters

Fernanda Flores has always been a romantic.

After meeting Jonathan Rivera at a club in Mexico, the duo started dating and got engaged just three months later. The pair would ultimately document their wedding on season six of 90 Day Fiancé back in 2018.

But after a public divorce that earned more than a few headlines, Fernanda struggled to recover from her split. Today, she's in a much better place as she looks for love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

"Every split and especially a divorce is a heartbreaking situation," Fernanda exclusively shared with E! News. "For me, it was difficult to realize that my marriage ended so quick. It was hard, but I was very blessed with my support system in Chicago including my family and friends."

She continued, "I also pushed myself forward to get back up on my feet. It wasn't easy but I focused on the good and good things happening for me."