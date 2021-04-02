Why Tristan Thompson's Comment on Khloe Kardashian's Diamond Ring Photo Is Raising Eyebrows

Yes, he did.
Keep fans guessing, that is. On Thursday, April 1, Khloe Kardashian fueled longtime engagement rumors by posting on Instagram photo of herself wearing a giant diamond ring on her ring finger. It marked the closest photo yet of herself sporting a massive sparkler that she has also appeared to wear in several past pics she had shared.
Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson commented on her latest post with two eye emojis, two heart eyes emojis and two diamond emojis, raising eyebrows among fans.
The 30-year-old NBA star, who shares almost 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe, had also helped fuel engagement rumors in February when he commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Instagram ad for her apparel brand Good American, which showed her wearing a diamond ring. At the time, he teased, "WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection," adding red heart, heart eyes, kiss and laughing emojis.
Khloe, 36, has not directly commented on the engagement speculation. After her February post spurred fans' questions, she tweeted, "I just came online and I'm even confused lol...Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking."
She also added, "Quarantine has us all going [face with tongue out emojis]."
Khloe's ring features a giant pear-shared diamond centered in between two smaller pavé diamonds. Shannon Delany-Ron, Director of Communications at jeweler JamesAllen.com, told E! News in February that she estimates that the sparkler contains nine to 10 carats and costs between $500,000 and 750,000.
As fans may recall, Khloe and Tristan rekindled their romance last year. He moved in with her and True at their home near Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. This past November, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star relocated to the East Coast to play for the Boston Celtics.
In late March, Khloe shared on her Instagram Story videos showing packing up Tristan's luxury Bratenahl, Ohio home, overlooking Lake Erie, that she and True once lived in. He listed it for sale in December.
Tristan has continued to spend time with Khloe and True despite relocating. In mid-March, the three celebrated his 30th birthday with her family back in Los Angeles.
"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30. I can't wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!"