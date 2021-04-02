Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping New Bikini Pics Just Kicked Off Hot Girl Summer

KardashiansBritney SpearsPhotosVideos

April may have just started, but Kim Kardashian is already heating up summer.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star set Instagram ablaze on Friday, Apr. 2 by sharing a collection of sizzling hot bikini photos from her family's tropical Spring Break vacation. The mother of four posed in a teeny, tiny two-piece bikini while swimming with daughter North West in a "blue lagoon," as Kim captioned the pics.

The newly single star made jaws drop as she flaunted her killer curves while emerging from the crystal clear water with no makeup on.

Meanwhile, the stunning E! star's oldest daughter Nori looked adorable while rocking long braids as she played with her mom in the water.

Kim's trainer Melissa Alcantara even took notice of her insanely fit body and gave her client a shout, commenting "Sweet baby Jesus" with the heart eyes emoji.

Kim's sex swimsuit pics garnered over one million likes in under 30 minutes.

Kim is currently on vacation with kids North, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West where the famous family has been soaking up the sun with friends, including BFFs Tracy Romulus, Simon Huck and Stephanie Shepherd.

Just yesterday, the SKIMS mogul shared an adorable beachside photo of her three youngest children loving on her as she laid out tanning. 

"Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak," Kim captioned the sweet snapshot.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see Kim's hot new photos and to relive even more of Kim's best bikini moments of all time.

Instagram
Hot Girl Summer...in April

Kim emerges from "The Blue Lagoon" while on a Spring Break vacation in April 2021.

Instagram
Killer Curves

The mother of four looks insanely sexy while flaunting her fit body and killer curves in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim and daughter North West have fun together on their family trip.

Instagram
Camera Shy

"I'm really shy," Kim captioned this cheeky swimsuit snapshot.

Instagram
Envious

We're green with envy after seeing this sizzling pic of Kim in a sea foam bikini.

Instagram
Curves Ahead

Kim rocks a snakeskin-print swimsuit that hugs all her curves.

Instagram
Kisses

"I hope you have a great day," Kim captioned the two pics.

Instagram
"Just Chillin'"

Kim strikes a sexy pose atop a balcony during Stormi Webster's birthday getaway to Turks and Caicos in January 2021. What a view!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Heating Up December

Kim shared with her followers, "Always find your light!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Itty-Bitty Bikini

Kim looked red hot in this itty-bitty bikini from December 2020.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

To celebrate her 40th birthday, Kim flew her family and friends to Bora Bora for a tropical getaway filmed with fun in the sun.

Instagram
Bottoms Up

Kim flashes her famous bum while diving into the ocean in Bora Bora.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Kim rocks a neon green bikini while swimming in the crystal clear waters.

Instagram
Fab Foursome

Kim celebrates her milestone birthday with sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
March 2020

"Yin Yang," Kim captioned this photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram/Kanye West
February 2020

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," the KKW Beauty boss said of this photo Kanye West took of her.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
January 2020

"Always packing," Kim noted while taking a quick pic in her closet.

Instagram
August 2019

"Hi Charlie *We would be a [bomb] Charlie's Angels Cast*," Kim cleverly captioned the ensemble photo. 

Instagram
August 2019

Surf's up in the Bahamas! 

Instagram
August 2019

Can you tell they're related?

Instagram
July 2019

"#FBF Take me back please #CostaRica," Kim wrote on IG with this pic of a seriously sexy cut-out swimsuit.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Effortless high-fashion smartphone pic with outdoor props to boot? Check. Check. Check. Check. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Kim is the epitome of summertime style lounging in a white bikini and oval-shaped sunglasses. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Hello! Kim glimmers in this sizzling self-take from a recent trip to Costa Rica. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Kim shows off her shades! "New @carolinalemkeberlin Drop 2 Sunglasses Coming Soon #LemkePartner," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
June 2019

Kim is clearly ready for summer in this sexy IG shot!

Instagram
October 2018

"Chanel vintage, lets please be specific," Kim posted of this itsy bitsy bikini that can barely contain her curves.

Instagram
April 2018

Red hot mama! Kim rocks a Chanel bikini while lounging in Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
April 2018

"Morning."

Instagram
April 2018

Kim gets wet 'n' wild during a trip to Turks and Caicos.

