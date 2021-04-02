Travis BarkerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Amanda Seyfried Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Channing Tatum From Dear John Set

Over a decade after the release of Dear John, Amanda Seyfried posted behind-the-scenes pics from the set. Scroll on to see the silly throwback snaps.

By Jess Cohen Apr 02, 2021 1:53 PMTags
MoviesChanning TatumAmanda SeyfriedCelebrities
Watch: Relive Channing Tatum's Iconic "Dear John" Moments: E! News Rewind

Amanda Seyfried won #ThrowbackThursday this week.

On April 1, the Oscar nominee took to her Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of her and Channing Tatum's beloved film, Dear John. She captioned the photos, which show her and Channing making funny faces at the camera, "#tbt DEAR JOHN."

It's hard to believe the movie, based on Nicholas Sparks' novel, premiered in theaters over a decade ago. Yes, you read that right! Dear John, which followed the love story of John Tyree (Channing) and college student Savannah (Amanda), was officially released in January 2010, topping the box office charts. Since then, the movie has only continued to grow in popularity, thanks in part to streaming services.

As for why audiences found such a deep connection to the film, Channing previously told E! News it's all about the love story. "Two kids that fall in love and it's the first love and you can't get it right," he shared. "It's gonna be painful and you're gonna learn a lot. It's not gonna be always fun but it's definitely gonna be always brilliant and beautiful."

photos
Amanda Seyfried's Best Roles

And as for those hilarious set photos? Amanda previously teased the duo's fun time filming together. "Channing and I have a very similar set behavior," she told E! News. "We don't take anything too seriously, but we're shooting a movie that's very heavy, all about love and romance. It's a tear-jerker, so we just like to play around."

At the time, Amanda even crowned Channing her "favorite co-star thus far."

Trending Stories

1

Morgan Stewart Claps Back to Defend Her Post-Baby Body

2

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

3

Michael Strahan Sets the Record Straight on Closing His Tooth Gap

Take a look at the video above to hear Amanda and Channing spill more filming details! Plus, check out our gallery below for 10 surprising secrets about Dear John!

Relativity Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

1. After being attached to the project for "almost three to four years" before it finally began production, Tatum revealed he actually had director approval, with Swedish director Lasse Hallström, who notably had directed many of ABBA's music videos (This will be important later, trust), ChocolatThe Cider House Rules and What's Eating Gilbert Grape?, landing the job. 

2. Fittingly, given his ties to the pop group, Hallström's first pick for the female lead with Seyfried, who had just starred in Mamma Mia!, with the director inviting her to lunch to ask if she'd be interested in the project. "We had a good time, we connected and he wanted me to do it," Seyfried told SheKnows. "I had to fight for it after because even though a director wants you, it doesn't mean that you're going to necessarily play the role."

Relativity Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

3. Filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, Tatum learned how to surf for the movie, and put his foot down when it came to another water-related stunt: his big dive off the pier. "They almost didn't let me do it. I pitched a fit. I was not happy with it. It was a 10-foot drop. It wasn't that far, you know," he told Collider. "The stunt guys were doing it. They went down and saw that there was nothing under the water. It was really deep and they weren't going to let me do it for insurance reasons, and I utterly pitched a fit and they let me do it once and that's the one that's in the movie."

4. One key element in the story actually came from the author's real-life, with Sparks revealing in an interview that his first encounter with his now-ex-wife inspired John and Savannah's first meeting. "I met my wife on Spring break when I was in college...I bumped into her in Florida and told her the next day that I was going to marry her and 20 years later here we are," he told Collider

Relativity Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

5. The song Savannah performs in the film--"Little House"--was actually written and performed by Seyfried, with Hallström asking his star to do it. "I had a piano in my house in Charleston. Every day I'd go home and play. I had a violin, guitar and piano. That's my wind-down method. I was writing the song," she said. "I don't know what it means or where my head was but, at the end of the shoot, Lasse asked me to bring in my guitar to do a freestyle song for a montage. I was like, 'All right.'"

Originally, the song was supposed to be a cover that had a pretty awkward backstory: "I thought I was going to play something that my ex-boyfriend (Jesse Marchant) sang because we needed to get the rights to it so I called him and I was like, 'Can I quick sing this?'" she explained to SheKnows. "I got on set and I forgot the lyrics. [Laughs.] I knew how to play a guitar because he taught me when we were together. So I was forced to sing my own song. Then they used it and had me record it in the studio and now it's on the end credits and the soundtrack."

Relativity Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

7. While audiences loved the film's hopeful ending, Dear John had a different ending just days before its release that was faithful to the book's ending (spoiler alert: John and Savannah do not end up together on the page). After executives expressed concern over the downer of an ending, Page Six reported at the time that hasty reshoot when down, despite the director's initial resistance. Test audiences approved, and Sparks said he was OK with the change. 

"It's not, of course, exactly the same as the novel, but the changes that they made I think really improved it as a film," he told Collider.

8. Ironically enough, Seyfried predicted one of her future roles while promoting the movie with Tatum. During a joint interview for Moviefone, he asked his co-star which musical she would love to star in. "This sounds really stupid, but Les Mis was my favorite musical and I know a lot of actresses would say that, because it's so emotional," Seyfried answered. Two years later, she would play Cosette in the big screen adaptation of the beloved musical. 

Relativity Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

9. Seyfried made headlines in 2014 when she admitted during an interview with BBC1 Radio that she really couldn't remember kissing Tatum during filming of the romantic movie. "I don't remember... I'm pretty sure it was great," she said. "It was easy! He's a funny guy!" Hm...maybe that's because when she was asked in an interview while promoting the movie how the on-screen pair were able to get through the love scenes, Seyfried answered, "Alcohol!"

10. Despite the popularity of previous Sparks adaptations like The Notebook and Message in a Bottle, Dear John was the first one to hit No. 1 at the box office, grossing over $30 million and knocking Avatar from its impressive seven-week run at No. 1.

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Lee MacMillan Dead by Suicide at 28

2

Morgan Stewart Claps Back to Defend Her Post-Baby Body

3

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

4

Michael Strahan Sets the Record Straight on Closing His Tooth Gap

5

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue