Why Fans Think Joshua Bassett Is Throwing Shade at Olivia Rodrigo After "Deja Vu" Release

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Buckle up! Because this Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett drama just took another turn.

On April 1, the 18-year-old singer and actress debuted her new single "deja vu." The song is about watching an ex start a new relationship and seeing the former flame experience all these moments that had once been shared with someone else.

Later that day, the 20-year-old actor took to TikTok to share a new video. "I'm just freaking out. I just found this out," he said in the clip. "Did you guys know that the world doesn't revolve around you? Isn't that crazy?"

And while Bassett didn't give a reason for the seemingly sarcastic post, some fans thought it was in response to Rodrigo's song. "Joshua's TikTok today was DEFO shade at Olivia," one follower tweeted, "like actually." Wrote another viewer in the comments section, "Hmm. I think I've heard this before? Or maybe it's just deja vu? Anyone else?"

Others, however, wondered if it was part of an April Fools' Day prank, and some argued fans shouldn't make assumptions. "This is kinda getting out of hand," one commenter wrote. "Not everything Josh says is about Liv, and the other way around as well. Let them live their lives, geez."