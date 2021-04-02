Law & Order: SVU's Stabler and Benson Reunite and We Need to Know What's in That Letter

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without "Law & Order: SVU"

It's not a prank when we say Det. Elliot Stabler reunited with Capt. Olivia Benson, and it felt so good—although that cliffhanger wasn't ideal.

Christopher Meloni's popular character made his long-awaited return on the Thursday, April 1 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where he found himself face-to-face with Mariska Hargitay's Liv for the first time since he exited SVU 10 years ago. This was followed by the series premiere of his own new procedural, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

It didn't take Liv and Stabler long to reconnect in New York City, and she was stunned when she saw him at the scene of the crime, where his wife, Kathy, had just been seriously injured by a car bomb.

Stabler hadn't even spoken to Liv since leaving SVU in 2011 after he killed a 16-year-old girl, and since then, he went on a walkabout and then was living in Rome and doing some security work. He and Kathy decided to return to NYC to surprise Liv for her award ceremony that the woman of the hour sadly ended up missing.

The detective was quickly back to his old self, as he rolled up his sleeves and seemed about ready to pummel the suspect, an anarchist named Jacob. The guy knew just how to push Stabler's buttons, and Liv had to charge at Stabler in order to keep him from doing something he'd regret.