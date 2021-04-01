Michael Strahan Sets the Record Straight on Permanently Closing His Tooth Gap

If you thought Michael Strahan would actually mess with his signature smile, you thought wrong!

The Good Morning America host shocked fans earlier this week when he revealed he was closing the gap between his two front teeth. He went so far as to share a video of himself in the surgical chair with Dr. Lee Gause, eventually posting the final results of his procedure by showing off his new pearly whites... or so we thought.

However, it turns out it was all a ruse! Michael recorded another video of himself on Thursday, April 1, with a ghost-print mask over his face to give a "#GoodbyeGap update," as he called it.

He addressed fans that didn't seem too keen on his gap-less smile by saying, "I appreciate all the comments. I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No, don't get rid of the gap! It's your signature!'"

Michael explained he's seen so many people discussing his teeth this week on TV and online. "I didn't know so many people really cared," he said. "But I appreciate all the love for the gap. I've had it for almost 50 years now, and a lot of people out there would always say, ‘Yeah you make me feel good about rocking mine,'" adding, "I know it was a shocker to see it gone."