Inside Emma Stone’s “Incredible” First Few Weeks of Motherhood With Her Baby Girl

Watch : Emma Stone Gives Birth to Her First Child

Emma Stone's winning new role? Being a mom.

The La La Land actress, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month with her husband, Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary, is "thoroughly enjoying" her time with her little one, a source tells E! News.

"Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood has been an incredible experience that she has loved," the insider close to Emma explains. "She couldn't wait to meet the baby and it has been everything and more. They are thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby. They are adjusting well to being a family of three."

Though the Oscar winner is best known for her roles in films like Easy A and the upcoming Cruella, the actress has "wanted to be a mom for a long time and she is a natural."

"Dave is a great guy and she feels so lucky that she met him and that they get to do this together," the source continues. "He's a great dad, very hands on and helping every step of the way."

Emma and Dave wed in a private ceremony last year. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2019 with a photo of Emma rocking a gorgeous pearl engagement ring from designer Catbird.