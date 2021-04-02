The Wedding Coach's Jamie Lee Answers an E! News Bride-to-Be's Burning Questions

Watch : "The Wedding Planner" Turns 20: E! News Rewind

Getting engaged was easily the best day of my life.

Last December, my now fiancé Jeremy commemorated our two-year anniversary by getting down on one knee and asking me to marry him. Without sharing too many details, the proposal was sweet, romantic and perfectly personal.

While our engagement was certainly a heartwarming moment, wedding planning has been less than ideal. To paint a picture, Jeremy and I are working with a tight budget, unconventional family dynamics and so much more. We're only a couple months into the planning process and it's safe to say I've already cried at least five times.

Thus, when I had the chance to exclusively speak with Jamie Lee, comedian and host of Netflix's The Wedding Coach, I decided to ask the former bride all my burning questions. Jamie's mission in both The Wedding Coach and her book, Weddiculous, is to prove that wedding perfection isn't an attainable goal.