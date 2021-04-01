Here's What's Coming to HBO Max in April 2021

She was working in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens, and now she's made it to HBO Max.
All six seasons of the '90s cult comedy series The Nanny, starring Fran Drescher as the Queens, NY-raised fashionista nanny to a wealthy Manhattan family, are now available to stream on the platform as of Thursday, April 1. Not an April Fools' joke!
The 63-year-old actress said on E!'s Daily Pop last month that she was thrilled that HBO Max is streaming the series. She said that it is offering full episodes, as they were originally broadcast on CBS between 1993 and 1999, rather than the condensed versions that aired over the past two decades and which were edited to make room for commercials.
Speaking of the '90s, in mid-April, HBO Max will premiere the crime miniseries Mare of Easttown, starring Titanic's Kate Winslet.
In movie offerings, HBO Max will premiere Mortal Kombat, the latest film adaptation of the classic video game. The movie will premiere on the streaming service and in theaters on April 23. Mortal Kombat stars Into the Badlands actor Lewis Tan as the main character, an MMA fighter, as well as Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson.
Check out a list of the TV shows and movies debuting on HBO and HBO Max this month:
April 1
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam's Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl, 2007
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante's Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let's Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Made for Love, Max Original Series Premiere
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
April 2
On the Spectrum
April 3
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
April 5
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 6
Genndy Tartokovksy's Primal, Season 1B
April 7
Exterminate All the Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
South Side, Season 1
April 9
Intemperie (AKA Out in the Open), 2019 (HBO)
The Other Two, Season 1
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 10
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
April 11
The Nevers, Series Premiere (HBO)
April 13
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
April 15
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 17
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
April 18
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 20
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
April 22
1,2,3, All Eyes On Me, 2020 (HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
April 23
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
El Robo Del Siglo (AKA Heist of the Century) (HBO)
April 24
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
April 26
The Artist, 2011
April 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D