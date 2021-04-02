NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Shares His 17 Amazon Camping Essentials

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that the winter weather is behind us it's time enjoy the sunshine. That means you may need to stock up on some outdoor essentials, but there are just so many products to choose from. That's where NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace comes in. He teamed up with Amazon Amazon Sports + Outdoors for their Spring Outdoor Event to curate his own storefront. It's a one-stop shop for your camping, hiking, and fishing needs with great picks from brands including Columbia, Beats, and Coleman.
Bubba shared that he loves being outdoors "just to get away from reality," explaining that "being able to escape and relax and just enjoy the sites and scenes just gives you a piece of serenity."
Bubba's favorite items are must-haves for camping enthusiasts, but they can also be used at tailgates, outdoor concerts, and beach outings. Check out his picks and race over to Amazon.
Columbia PFG Skiff Guide Zipperless Hardbody Thermal Cooler Pack
Use this Columbia cooler while you're camping, tailgating, or beaching. It has a 22-can capacity and a zipper-free lid that allows for quick access to food and drinks. It's leak-proof and has high-performance insulation that keeps ice cold for over 2 days.
Columbia Men's Tech Trail Crew Neck
This Columbia crew neck has UPF fabric to protect you from the sun while you spend time outdoors. It also has sweat-wicking properties, which keep you cool and your clothing dry, which also makes this a great shirt for workouts in addition to camping.
Columbia Mammoth Creek Tent
Columbia's Mammoth tent is available in options to sleep six, eight, and ten people. Each tent has ample internal space, high ceilings, and pull-out windows. The tent has pockets for storage and mess to maximize airflow. It's made from water-repellent fabric to keep you comfortable during unexpected rain.
Columbia Basin Trail Tension Chair with Mesh
If you love camping, tailgates, picnics, sports games, and outdoor parties, this chair is what you need. It has a 300-pound weight capacity, a supportive steel frame, and cup holders for your favorite beverages. It folds up and comes with a convenient carrying case so you can bring it anywhere you go.
GSI Outdoors Columbia 18 fl oz Double-Wall Insulated Vacuum Bottle with Screw-On Top
Use the Columbia Double-Wall Insulated Vacuum Bottle for ice-cold drinks or hot coffee. It keeps beverages cold for 18 hours and keeps drinks hot for 6 hours. This is another one of those items that can be used whether you're camping or not. In reality, it's an everyday essential.
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill
The Coleman RoadTrip Grill is easy to transport to your campsite or tailgate thanks to its quick-fold legs and 2 wheels. There are 3 adjustable temperature zones so you can cook multiple foods at once.
Columbia Men's Terminal Deflector Long Sleeve
If you love camping camping or exercising outdoors, the long-sleeve shirt is a must-buy. It has UPF 50 fabric for sun protection and wicking fabric that keeps you cool and dry.
Columbia Men's Outdry Boot
The Columbia Men's Outdry Boot is built to last from high-quality materials. It has omni-heat technology to manage body heat. The boot's rubber outsole provides great support no matter where you're hiking.
Columbia 250 Lumen LED Flashlight
Yes, most of us have cell phones, but it's always smart to have a flashlight on hand, especially when you may not have access to a charging outlet. Two AA batteries are enough to power a 2-hour 15-minute run time for this Columbia flashlight.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
These wireless headphones have 9 hours of listening time and a built-in microphone. They're sweat-resistant and Amazon sells them in 8 different colors.
Beats Flex Wireless Earphones
If you're looking for reliable headphones at a lower price point, Bubba also recommends the Beats Flex Wireless Earphones. Amazon has 4 colors to choose from.
Columbia Men's Inner Limits II Jacket, Packable, Waterproof & Breathable
This is a men's jacket, but anyone can rock this. It's easy to pack, waterproof, and built to last.
Columbia Men's PFG Backcast III Water Short
This bathing suit's fabric blocks UVA and UVB rays. It's made from a breathable material and dries quickly when you're out of the water.
Columbia 40 Degree Coalridge Hooded Sleeping Bag
The Columbia 40 Degree Coalridge Hooded Sleeping Bag cinches closed to keep you insulated. It is water-resistant and it even maintains its thermal properties when wet. There's a stash pocket for your phone and other essentials.
Columbia Men's Vitesse Outdry Hiking Shoe
The Columbia Men's Vitesse Outdry Hiking Shoes have advanced technology to keep your feet dry on rainy days. They're made from high-quality materials that provide optimal comfort and performance for any activity.
Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Lite Plaid Long Sleeve Shirt
A plaid shirt is a classic that should be in anyone's closet. This one has moisture-wicking fabric to keep you sweat-free and UPF 40 sun protection. It's available in 33 different colors on Amazon.
If you need more products for your outdoor plans, check out some of our spring favorites.