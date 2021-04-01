See Pauly D Pull an Epic Prank on E!'s Carissa Culiner for April Fools' Day

A Pauly D prank.
On Thursday, April 1's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the Jersey Shore star pranked E!'s Carissa Culiner on live TV for April Fools' Day. During a sit-down interview, Carissa thought she'd be discussing Pauly D's life in Las Vegas, the latest season of Jersey Shore and more.
However, the Daily Pop co-host was blindsided by the MTV personality taking not one, but two surprising phone calls. "Hold on one second, I'm sorry," Pauly D told a confused Carissa before "accepting" a call. "Hello? Yeah, no. I'm on a call right now. Yeah, they can call me after that."
As the first call continued on, Carissa kept her composure and waited for the reality TV personality to finish. The interview seemed to get back on track when Pauly D discussed how "thankful" he is for the quarantine bubble season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Not to mention, Pauly D also shared his thoughts on whether Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will return to the series.
"Yeah, I think so," Pauly D said on Snooki. "She's already popping back and doing these little lunches. She was just caught doing a lunch with Angelina so, I think she'll be back. We miss her. She's like our sister. So, I don't want to ever film without her."
Unfortunately for Carissa, here's where part two of Pauly D's prank came into play. Pretending to take another phone call, Pauly D tried and purposefully failed to hit the mute button on Zoom. "I'm on a call right now. Press," Pauly D said to no one. "Hold on, let me just mute this."
As he continued, Pauly D detailed a "really bad" case of diarrhea. "We had to go out and get more toilet paper and everything," he concocted on the spot. "Yeah, it was disgusting."
Thankfully, Pauly D eventually alerted Carissa that she was being pranked. "Dude, I was like, 'Does he realize he didn't mute?' 'Cause, I'm not an assh--e," a relieved Carissa exclaimed. "I wasn't going to be like, did he just talk about his diarrhea and he had to get more toilet paper?"
Catch the full prank for yourself above.