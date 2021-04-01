Diane Keaton Gets an Early Start on Her Hot Girl Summer in Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots

Diane Keaton is known for her eccentric styling, but her latest look truly takes the cake.
Photographers spotted the 75-year-old actress on the set of the film Mack & Rita in Palm Springs, Calif. For the scene, Diane wears an oversized white button-up and thigh-high snakeskin boots, with her salt and pepper hair freely flowing.
Twitter user Gibson Johns was loving her attire, writing, "The only thing you need to see today are these photos of Diane Keaton on the set of her new movie."
Then there was writer Evan Ross Katz, who praised, "Good morning to Diane Keaton in the thigh highs and only Diane Keaton in the thigh highs."
As great as Diane looks, it seems this particular outfit was intended for her co-star Elizabeth Lail. According to Deadline, Diane and Elizabeth portray Mackenzie Martin, a 30-year-old who wishes she could be as free-spirited as her grandmother. Like Tom Hanks' character in Big, she realizes you need to be careful what you wish for after she leaves a sound bath regression as a 70 year old, who she nicknames Aunt Rita.
Zola actress Taylour Paige portrays Diane and Elizabeth's best friend in the wacky film about self-care and acceptance.
Diane recently posed for Gucci's latest campaign, which features portraits of Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson and Awkwafina.
The actress is a self-proclaimed "master of the hats," revealing to InStyle in 2019 that she loves the accessory because of it's versatility. As she put it, "They just frame a head. But, of course, nobody really thinks they're as great as I do. And, you know, hats also protect you from the sun—I've had so many skin cancers."
"I've had a lot of operations," she continued. "So, the sun, I love it, you know? But I really have to protect my head."
And though her latest look didn't include a hat, perhaps the thigh-high boots and over-sized button up provided the protection the Annie Hall actress loves.