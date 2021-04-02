Um, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Ended Up in Bed Together on KUWTK

From friendly exes to bedfellows?!
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ended up in bed together on tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians after their family set them up on an intimate date night in the hopes they'd rekindle their romance.
"Kourtney and Scott are both getting here tonight thinking they're meeting Kim and I for a family dinner. But we want to set up a Swiss-themed romantic dinner because we know that's something Kourtney claims to love," Khloe Kardashian explained. "Once the sun is setting, everything's going to look more romantic and enticing and she will be overwhelmed by love."
Later that evening, Kourt and Scott arrived to the fam's Malibu rental to find love notes and rose petals leading to a candle-lit dinner table set for two overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
"I think it's pretty obvious they tried to set us up," Scott told his ex as they sat down for their meal.
Scott added in his confessional, "I think the family puts a lot of pressure on Kourtney more so than me in regards to them wanting her to be back together with me. They just see two people that spend a lot of time together, do a lot of things with their children, so why can't we have a perfect family and a white picket fence? But it's just not that simple. But to have a moment to just be together and see if we like being together without the kids, you know it was a cool thing."
The parents of three enjoyed their intimate dinner, but decided to play a prank on Khloe and Kim Kardashian instead of getting back together.
Later on, Kim and Khloe arrived to find Scott and Kourtney in bed together.
"Are you guys back together?" Khloe asked. "Did you seal the deal?"
"Did our Parent Trap work?" Kim prodded.
"Well your dinner was so romantic..." Kourt said before adding, "Dinner was very nice but we're not back together."
"So you're just f--king?" Khloe asked.
"Nope," Kourtney replied. "Maybe we're just pretending to get back at you guys for meddling in our business."
Kourt explained in her confessional, "As a joke we decided to set a romantic scene and pretend that we had a night together."
"Like their mission was accomplished," Scott added.
"Well on that note, we will leave you alone so you guys can bond even more," Kim said. "I feel like we interrupted you guys."
