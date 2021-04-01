Watch the Entire First Act of This Week's RuPaul's Drag Race Because You Deserve It

Why wait for Friday night when you can watch the first eight minutes of this week's Drag Race right now?
In the clip below, exclusive to E! News, the top five queens are recovering from last week's brutal roast that sent Utica packing, but there's only so much time to unpack the judges' comments and Gottmik's potential as the next Phyllis Diller before it's time to prepare for their next chance to prove themselves. This week, the maxi challenge is real mini.
As RuPaul explains, the queens will each be playing a part in a new sci-fi special effects extravaganza called Henny, I Shrunk the Drag Queens. It's based on a true story (with names changed to protect the innocent) and takes place on the Drag Race set, but each queen is teeny tiny and has to fight for their survival. It sounds adorable, but first, they have to fight for their characters.
Miraculously, nearly everyone wants to play a different character, but of course Kandy Muse and Symone both have their eye on Dominique Perignon, the mean, power-hungry, cray cray one. Kandy thinks that sounds an awful lot like Kandy, but Symone obviously wants to play the central character.
So who will win? And whose shrunken queen will shine brightest? That's for us all to find out on Friday when Henny, I Shrunk the Drag Queen makes its world premiere.
The queens will be helped in their acting preparation by a virtual appearance from Scarlett Johansson and they'll be evaluated by guest judge Cynthia Erivo, so they better get their tiny acts together quick.
