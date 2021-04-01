See Negan Get Banished In Tense Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Sneak Peek

Watch : Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind

A necessary banishment.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday, April 4's season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, the tension between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) isn't subsiding in Alexandria. Thus, Carol (Melissa McBride) takes it upon herself to relocate the reformed villain.

The clip starts off with Maggie going for a walk with her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), where she reminisces about life on her family farm. "My daddy and I used to go out first thing like this when I was your age," Maggie explains. "Walk a different part of the property every day. He said it gave him a feel for what kind of day it was gonna be."

Young Hershel, who is named after his grandfather, quips, "Was the 'first thing' so early back then?"

Maggie teases in response, "It was even earlier, you little brat."

As the pair's walk continues, Maggie spots Negan, the man that killed her husband and Hershel's father. Refusing to acknowledge Negan, Maggie greets only Barbara (Mandi Christine Kerr). Of course, Carol witnesses this tense morning interaction and decides to take action.