Gayle King Reveals Her Hope for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family

Watch : Prince Harry Speaks to Prince William for First Time Since Tell-All

Can the royal family make amends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Gayle King might have some insight.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the journalist spoke openly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple held nothing back while describing their experience with the monarchy. "I think that interview opened up conversations that people weren't prepared to have or didn't want to have," Gayle told host Drew Barrymore on the daytime show's April 1 episode. "But I think, ultimately, it's about a family that wants to be united and be together and I'm hoping that will be the case."

"Sometimes conversations are very difficult," she said, later adding, "There's nothing healthy when you don't talk, so let's all wish that for all involved in that particular story."

In their March 7 tell-all with Oprah, Meghan and Harry—who are expecting their second child together—detailed the lack of support they received from his family, ultimately leading them to step away from their royal duties. Additionally, the duo told Oprah about a conversation that allegedly took place while Meghan was pregnant about son Archie Harrison's skin tone.