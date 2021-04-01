Bindi Irwin Shares New Adorable Photos of Baby Grace One Week After Giving Birth

Bindi Irwin is already one proud mom.
The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist celebrated her first week of motherhood by posting photos of her baby girl, Grace, to Instagram on April 1. One of the sweet snapshots showed the new parent cradling her daughter as her husband, Chandler Powell, gazed lovingly at their newborn. Another precious picture featured Bindi holding a "one week old" sign as the child slept in her arms.
"Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old," she wrote. "This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."
Chandler, 24, re-shared the images, as well. "One week as a family of 3," he captioned the photographs. "My two beautiful girls make every day perfect."
Grace was born on March 25, 2021—which also happened to be the date of Bindi and Chandler's one-year wedding anniversary.
"Celebrating the two loves of my life," Bindi wrote on Instagram March 26. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."
In the birth announcement, Bindi explained that their firstborn is named after her great-grandmother and after relatives on Chandler's side of the family dating back to the 1700s. She also wrote that the middle names, Warrior Irwin, are tributes to her late father, Steve Irwin, "and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior." Grace's last name is Powell, and Bindi noted "she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."
"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," she continued. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."
Needless to say, Chandler couldn't agree more. "After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," he wrote on Instagram. "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."
Grace has already met Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, too. The 17-year-old wildlife photographer posted a picture of himself holding his niece on March 26. "Let the uncle adventures begin!" he wrote. "Love you so much, Grace. This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much—I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"