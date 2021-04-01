Olivia Wilde Reacts to Hilarious Movie Pitch Involving Boyfriend Harry Styles

This movie pitch is golden.
On March 30, Evan Ross Katz took to Instagram to share an idea for the ultimate film collaboration. "Need a cinematic universe where it's Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats," the writer captioned photos of the singer and the Oscar winner donning the ensembles. "We can figure out plot details at a later date."
And followers were totally on board. "Down for this," one commenter wrote. Joked another, "Someone call Wes Anderson." Even Olivia Wilde replied with a laughing emoji.
As fans may recall, the 37-year-old actress and the 27-year-old One Direction alum sparked romance rumors in January after they were spotted holding hands at his manager, Jeff Azoff's, wedding. Styles signed on to act in the Wilde-directed film Don't Worry Darling in September 2020.
The sighting came about two months after fans learned Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had ended their seven-year engagement. While the news broke in November, a source told E! News the Booksmart filmmaker and the Ted Lasso star actually called it quits in early 2020.
They continue to co-parent their two kids, 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, and appear to be in a positive place. Wilde even congratulated Sudeikis after he took home a Critics Choice Award earlier this month.
While Wilde and Styles have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, fans have seen a few subtle signs of PDA. After Styles won a Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his hit "Watermelon Sugar," for instance, Wilde posted a picture of Paul McCartney eating a watermelon, which followers interpreted to be a nod to Styles' award.
However, their desire to keep things private shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Styles talked about what it's like to date in the public eye during a 2020 interview with Howard Stern.
"It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," he said at the time. "I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."