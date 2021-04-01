Olivia Wilde Reacts to Hilarious Movie Pitch Involving Boyfriend Harry Styles

This movie pitch is golden.

On March 30, Evan Ross Katz took to Instagram to share an idea for the ultimate film collaboration. "Need a cinematic universe where it's Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats," the writer captioned photos of the singer and the Oscar winner donning the ensembles. "We can figure out plot details at a later date."

And followers were totally on board. "Down for this," one commenter wrote. Joked another, "Someone call Wes Anderson." Even Olivia Wilde replied with a laughing emoji.

As fans may recall, the 37-year-old actress and the 27-year-old One Direction alum first sparked romance rumors in January after they were spotted holding hands at his manager, Jeff Azoff's, wedding. Styles signed on to act in the Wilde-directed film Don't Worry Darling in September 2020.

The sighting came about two months after fans learned Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had ended their seven-year engagement. While the news broke in November, a source told E! News the Booksmart filmmaker and the Ted Lasso star actually called it quits in early 2020.