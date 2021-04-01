Mom's Allison Janney Gives Heartbreaking Response to Fan Asking How Many Episodes Are Left

Watch : Anna Faris Says Competitiveness With Ex Chris Pratt Led to Divorce

Allison Janney feels the same way the rest of us do about Mom ending for good.

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31 to share a behind-the-scenes shot of herself and her co-stars on the set of the departing CBS sitcom. Allison's caption called attention to the show airing a new episode the following day, which marks one of the last ever before its series finale on May 6.

"We're back tomorrow! That is all #MOM," she wrote, including a happy-face emoji.

This spurred numerous fans to hit up the comments section and express their sorrow that the popular program is about to go dark.

One fan wrote, "I'm sad that this is the last season! I've watched since the beginning." Allison replied, "me too," adding a crying-face emoji.

A different supporter asked, "How many more episodes? I'm so sad the show is ending [crying-face emojis]." At that, Allison responded, "too few," with another crying-face emoji. Indeed, Allison could not have offered a more fitting reply.