Teresa Giudice Calls Out Joe Gorga's Explosive Comments About Her Ex Joe "For the Sake of My Daughters"

Teresa Giudice is sharing her thoughts after a particularly testy episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The 48-year-old Bravo mainstay and mother of four daughters took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31 to address Joe Gorga's tirade against her ex-husband Joe Giudice from the episode that aired earlier that evening.
"Tonight's episode is hard for my girls and I," she captioned a family photo. "Joe is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it's hard for them to see my brother disparage him, for the sake of my daughters who have already been through so much loss. My mother adored Joe & that's what my girls saw & remember."
She continued, "I hope from this point we can all move forward on a more positive note for the sake of our family," and added a number of heart emojis. She also tagged her ex and their daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15.
During the episode, viewers saw Joe Gorga explode about what he feels Joe Giudice did to their family, including referencing his and Teresa's late mom Antonia Gorga, who died in March 2017 at age 66 from natural causes.
"I'm mad at the son of a bitch for what he did to you," Joe Gorga said in the episode. "He ruined everything, and he put you in jail. My wife is a f--king 100 percent right."
He added, "F--k that piece of s--t. He put my mother in a f--king grave." Shortly thereafter, viewers saw the siblings clear the air with a hug.
As fans know, Teresa served 11 months in a federal prison for fraud in 2015, while her ex-husband now lives abroad following his prison sentence and deportation.
During an exclusive interview last month, Teresa told E! News that her ex has been "a great father for my daughters."
The star added, "He's a great person, we were married for 15 years and I know he didn't do anything intentionally to ever hurt me in any way."
We're hoping that everyone can continue to move forward, and we're also hoping that if anyone ever knocks over a plate of cheese while we're around, that they clean it up as promptly as Melissa Gorga did during the episode.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)