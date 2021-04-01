Johnathon Schaech Says He "Had to Explain" Photo From His 12-Day Marriage to Jana Kramer to His Son

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

Johnathon Schaech is learning that diamonds may not actually be forever, but a photo can stick around.

The 51-year-old That Thing You Do! star shared a throwback image to Twitter on Tuesday, March 30 of his July 4, 2010 wedding to Jana Kramer. Don't beat yourself up too much if you have trouble remembering the marriage, as they ended up calling things quits just 12 days later.

"I had to explain this photo to my son today," the actor tweeted. "I told him I've been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren't meant but for this photo and friendship."

The pic is definitely an eye-catching one, as Jana looks stunning in a white gown. Also looking stunning in a white gown is their dog Sophie, seen cradled in Johnathon's arms.

The actor tagged Jana in the tweet, and while she hasn't commented on it, she did give it a like.

After one fan commented, "It's still a cute picture. I hope you have nice memories of that day," Johnathon simply replied, "Nope."