The Masked Singer Unmasks the Grandpa Monster After Some Questionable Clues

Another week, another truly unpredictable and somewhat upsetting Masked Singer reveal.
Some fans had figured out that the Grandpa Monster was famous/infamous Youtuber Logan Paul, but it became extremely clear with this week's installment. He revealed his love of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his love of fighting, and sang about his "Bad Reputation" before being voted off the show. He also, for some reason, started a feud with Piglet.
After he took off his mask, there was one element of his latest clue package that felt, in retrospect, a little...unwise. The package showed Grandpa Monster giving his clues in a forest, which immediately might remind you of the controversy that landed Paul in many headlines in early 2018 after he posted a video from Aokigahara, known as the "suicide forest." The video appeared to feature a dead body.
Logan deleted the video, apologized profusely and pledged to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations after a three-week break from YouTube, so it feels like a strange choice to bring up anything that might remind people of that controversy three years later.
Grandpa Monster explained that playing the character made him feel free, like the time he stranded himself in the wilderness, which Logan did for an episode of his 2016 TV show, Logan Paul Vs. Unfortunately, that's not the kind of forest most people associate him with.
Logan escaped detection by the panel, but only barely. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Jake Paul instead of Logan, so you can imagine her reaction when the wrong brother took off his mask.
While Grandpa Monster is now out of the competition, the talented wildcard contestant Crab has made it in. He'll compete against fellow Group A contestants Black Swan, Piglet and Chameleon as the season continues.
Keep up with all the contestants below!
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.