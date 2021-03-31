Women's History MonthRachel BilsonKardashiansPhotosVideos

The Best Sites for Plus-Size Swimwear

We've rounded up 12 must-have swimsuits that will make you look and feel your best!

By Emily Spain Mar 31, 2021 10:12 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Plus-Size Swimwear

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season for beach and pool days!

While some of you might still be clinging onto your sherpa-lined coats and sweaters, warmer weather is around the corner! If you've already assessed your swim collection and are dismayed with the fit and styles you have on hand, it's time to treat yourself to something new before your next pool or beach day.

Although you can find swimwear at most retailers, it can be hard to find plus-size styles that are both trendy and flattering. And we believe every body type should look and feel their best while soaking up the sun, so we've rounded up 12 plus-size swimsuits that will guarantee a bunch of fire and heart-eyed emojis on your Instagram!

See below for our favorite brands that offer the cutest plus-size swimwear.

read
10 Amazing & Affordable Amazon Swimsuits

Summersalt x Sara Foster Cotton Candy Ruffle Oasis

Available in sizes 2-22, this super adorable suit from Sara Foster's collab with Summersalt is a must for warmer days ahead. The cotton candy sky one-piece features built-in soft cups and seaming at the waist for a flattering fit.

$125
Summersalt

The Ruffle Backflip

Featuring Summersalt's signature compression technology, this polka dot suit will comfortably hold you in while offering boob support and butt coverage. Score!

$95
Summersalt

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Responds to "Concerned" Comments About Baby

2

Pharrell Williams' Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

3

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

Plus Size Sustainable Scoop Neck Top

This scoop neck top is not only super cut but it's helping the environment! With fabric made from recycled plastic bottles and the sunkissed boho print digitally printed to reduce water waste, this sustainable top paired with the matching bottoms is a guilt-free buy.

$39 Top
VENUS
$36 Bottoms
VENUS

Plus Size St. Tropez Zip Up

With super-sturdy straps and a wide underbust band, this sporty swim top will guarantee lots of fire emojis on your Instagram. And make sure to get the matching bottoms for the ultimate beach fit.

$49 Top
VENUS
$26 Bottoms
VENUS

Tie Front One Piece—Eco

With built-in UPF 50+ sun protection and removable cups, this yellow-hued suit has everything we could want in a swimsuit! Plus, it's made from recycled polyester milled from post-consumer plastic bottles so you'll soak up the sun knowing you made a sustainable purchase.

$95
Andie

The Mykonos—Luster

We're obsessing over this sustainable suit from Andie! It offers a 4-way stretch, light bust support, built-in UPF 50+ sun protection and the chicest metallic knit fabric.

$115
Andie

Colorblock V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This colorblock suit is so cute! Available in sizes 4-26, this one-piece will hug you in all the right places.

$92
$54-$64
Swimsuits For All

Lattice Plunge One Piece Swimsuit

Just like a little black dress, everyone needs a cute black swimsuit! This one features a plunging neckline and a flattering lattice design at the waist.

$109
$43-$109
Swimsuits For All

Peach Floral Tie-Front Underwire Swim Top

We love the floral design on this top! With an ultra-flattering tie-front swim top and underwire construction for extra support, you'll be ready to conquer the beach and pool.

$70
$45
Torrid

Raisins Curve Plus Size Spot On Tortuga Tankini Swim Top

Whether you use the removable straps or let the off-the-shoulder ruffle design have its moment, this tankini top offers great coverage and support.

$58
HerRoom

Elomi Plus Size Plain Sailing Tankini Top

Featuring wire-free and foam-lined cups for extra support and shape, this floral top will give your boobs a lift while providing coverage for your waistline.

$96
Bare Necessities

Tutorutor Womens High Waisted Plus Size Swimsuit

This two-piece suit is a steal! Not only does it feature the cutest palm print on the top, it's super flattering.

$37
$35
Amazon

Up next: 9 Magical Pieces That You Need From the Coach x Disney Collection.

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Responds to "Concerned" Comments About Baby

2

Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Slams Gary and Kristina Shirley

3

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

4

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request

5
Exclusive

Why Bachelor Nation Stars Are "Apprehensive" to Join BiP