Why Authorities Have Declined to Release the Cause of Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Police have concluded their investigation into what caused Tiger Woods' car crash. However, the authorities are keeping that info to themselves.
In a virtual media briefing held Wednesday, March 31, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators were able to determine the cause of the pro golfer's car accident on Feb. 23, but declined to release their conclusion citing privacy concerns.
Villanueva added that they have asked Woods' team for permission to do a "full release on all the information regarding the accident," including what they found from the car's black box.
On March 16, Woods confirmed he was discharged from the hospital following multiple procedures and is recovering from injuries sustained in the crash. He wrote on Twitter, "Happy to report that I am back and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."
Additionally, the 45-year-old athlete thanked the medical teams at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Woods was the sole passenger in the 2021 Genesis Tiger that underwent "several rollovers" in the Feb. 23 crash. Immediately following the collision, Villanueva suggested the golfer was driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" as he went down a hill, before crossing two lanes and crashing into a tree.
Villanueva added that Woods was conscious and able to climb out of the front window of the vehicle, though he incurred multiple leg injuries. Additionally, the police on the scene said they saw no evidence that suggested Woods was impaired, and authorities did not request a toxicology report.
Moreover, Villanueva said Woods would not face criminal charges. As Villanueva said on Feb. 24, "This remains an accident; an accident is not a crime... They do happen, unfortunately."