Will Jason Sudeikis' Tie-Dye Hoodie Return for the 2021 SAG Awards? He Says...

Will Jason Sudeikis continue his tie-dye sartorial streak at the 2021 SAG Awards? Only time will tell.
"I haven't started planning," the actor told reporters of his award show outfit at the SAG Award nominees press junket on Wednesday, March 31. "It's a last-minute decision much like the hoodie."
As Golden Globe viewers likely recall, Jason sported a tie-dye sweatshirt while appearing remotely at the star-studded award show, a stark contrast from the black-tie attire synonymous with the event. His athleisure stole the spotlight as he won the award for Best Performance in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy for his work in Ted Lasso and went on to become a standout moment of this year's show.
In response to whether he would send everyone matching tie-dyed track suits, Jason seemed on board. "To buy everybody hoodies would suit me just fine," he responded, "because it was my sister's company, her dance company, so that keeps money in the family."
His sister Kristin Sudeikis founded FORWARD__Space, a fitness community that offers dance-based workouts.
After the win, he shed light on his notably casual attire, telling reporters, "I believe, when people that you care about do cool, interesting things that you should support them. So, this is no different than that. I have a multitude of hoodies I could have worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support. This one seemed the most appropriate."
Now a first-time Golden Globe winner, Jason may add another brand new accolade to his resume when it comes time for the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, April 4. The actor is celebrating two first-time nods this year, for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
We'll just have to wait and see if he wins...and what he wears.