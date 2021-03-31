Let Chris Meloni & Mariska Hargitay's Latest Reunion Excite You for the Law & Order Crossover

The TV reunion we've been waiting for is just around the corner.
We're, of course, talking about Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's upcoming on-screen reunion for Thursday, April 1's Law & Order crossover event. As E! News readers well know, Meloni is reprising his role of Detective Elliot Stabler, which he played between 1999 and 2011, for an all-new Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode and Dick Wolf's latest crime procedural, titled Law & Organized Crime.
It's been 10 long years since Meloni's Stabler shared the small screen with Hargitay's (now Captain) Olivia Benson. Thus, fans are counting down the hours until Thursday's TV event on NBC. And, from what Meloni shared on Instagram on Wednesday, March 31, we aren't the only ones looking forward to the reunion.
Meloni captioned the upload, "So April 1 is nearly here and @therealmariskahargitay @nbc @nbclawandorder and I just want you all to know...#L&OOC #L&OSVU."
And, in the footage, Hargitay started off the teasy video by saying, "I needed it."
Supporting Hargitay's stance, Meloni also stated, "I needed it."
After confirming that they "both needed it," Hargitay teased that the fans "needed it" too. We're hoping this tease means that Benson and Stabler will hash everything out during the crossover event—because that's what we need.
The last time fans saw Stabler, he had taken the life of a woman who had been shooting up the SVU precinct. After this incident, the quick-to-anger detective retired without saying anything to his longtime partner. So, it's safe to say that they have plenty to discuss during their reunion.
With the crossover event just a day away, we invite you to take a look at our list of everything we know about Law & Order: Organized Crime. Yes, for a refresher on Elliot Stabler and what's to come for Organized Crime, scroll through the images below!
Be sure to catch the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover event on Thursday, April 1 on NBC.
