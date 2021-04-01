Dun-Dun! 23 Gifts For Law & Order Super Fans

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Law & Order is much more than a TV series. It's a cultural phenomenon that fans have been obsessing over for decades. Beyond the crime plot lines, viewers can't help being invested in the lives of these fictional detectives. There's more to being a fan than simply watching the episodes.
Show your fellow fans some love with a Law & Order greeting card. Decorate your wall with an Elliot Stabler clock. Read about the the stories that inspired the storylines. Showcase your knowledge by playing a trivia game. Check out those and some more must-have items for the most devoted fans.
Detective Stabler Clock
It's always a good time to fan out over Elliot Stabler. SVU fans need this clock hanging in close proximity to the television.
Law and Order: SVU Trivia Crossword Word Search Activity Puzzle Book
Put your knowledge to the test with this book of word searches and crossword puzzles dedicated to the series.
Law & Order: SVU What Would Olivia Benson Do Standard Tee
If you have a tough decision, just ask "What would Olivia Benson do?" Wear this mantra on a t-shirt, which is available in men's and women's sizes.
True Stories of Law & Order: SVU: The Real Crimes Behind the Best Episodes of the Hit TV Show
If you're interested in the true stories behind the show's plotlines, this book explores in-depth accounts of what happened in these real life cases.
Dun Dun iPhone Case & Cover
If the Law & Order theme song is (always) stuck in your head, check out this "Dun Dun" phone cover available in soft case, tough case, and snap case options.
Rafael Barba Deserved Better Essential T-Shirt
If you're #TeamBarba for life, then rep your favorite fictional ADA with this supportive t-shirt.
Lennie & Order Essential T-Shirt
If you love the OG Law & Order cast, then show some love for Detective Lennie Briscoe with this shirt.
Be The Olivia Benson Of Whatever You Do Magnet
Remind yourself to "be the Olivia Benson of whatever you do" every day with this magnet.
Law & Order Greeting Card
If you're friends with a fellow fan who's "especially fabulous" let them know with this greeting card.
Olivia and Elliott- The White Stencil Socks
Celebrate the beloved crime-solving duo by wearing some Benson and Stabler socks. The more Law & Order socks you buy, the more you save at Redbubble. Buy 2 pairs and save 10%. Or if you buy 3, you'll save 20%. Get a pair for a friend or just treat yourself a little bit extra.
Finn Tutuola Coasters (Set of 4)
If you live for Finn Tutola or is his real-life counterpart Ice-T, add some fun to your life with these coasters. Use them for coffee, tea, or even some iced tea, if you're feeling punny.
Law & Order SVU Team Jigsaw Puzzle
Bond with your friends or family by working on this SVU jigsaw puzzle. It comes in a gift-ready metal box with the puzzle image on the lid.
We Can Do It! Essential T-Shirt
A Rosie the Riveter/Olivia Benson mashup is the ultimate symbol of women's empowerment. You'll feel like the boss that you are when you sport this t-shirt.
Mariska and Chris Zipper Pouch
Keep your makeup, pens, phone, cards, or any other essentials on hand in this zipper pouch decorated with pictures of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The pouch is available in three different sizes.
Law & Order: SVU Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt
This is the perfect sweatshirt to wear for extra comfort during an SVU marathon.
Executive Producer Dick Wolf Throw Blanket
Law & Order super fans are all-too-familiar with the text "Executive Producer Dick Wolf." You'll have a cozy TV-watching experience when you lounge in this throw blanket, which is an ode to the series' iconic credits.
Law and Order Trivia Quiz Game Book
Impress your friends and familiar with your knowledge of all things Law and Order by playing a trivia game. There are 100+ questions to riddle even the most die-hard viewers.
I'm Basically A Detective T-Shirt
You might have enough knowledge to solve a case after watching so much Law & Order. If you feel that way, then this t-shirt is a must-have purchase for you.
Dun Dun Law & Order Parody Tank Top
The Law & Order theme song doesn't have any actual lyrics, but all fans will know what "dun dun" means when they see you wearing this tank top.
Law & Order: SVU Ampersand Standard T-Shirt
The best way to showcase your love of Law & Order: SVU is by wearing a t-shirt dedicated to your favorite detectives.
Dun Dun Mug
You'll be ready to take on the day after sipping from a "Dun Dun" coffee mug.
Dun Dun Meme (Law & Order Parody) Travel Mug
If you typically enjoy your coffee on-the-go, then opt for the "Dun Dun" travel mug.
Detective Badge Classic T-Shirt
You can't carry around SVU detective badges in your everyday life, but wearing one of these shirts is a close second. Redbubble has t-shirts emblazoned with a Detective Stabler badge and a Detective Benson badge.
