Betty Uncovers Her FBI Boyfriend's Sketchy Motive in Riverdale Sneak Peek

Everybody's always up to something on Riverdale, especially if they work for the FBI.
In last week's episode, Betty's FBI friend/maybe boyfriend Glen (Greyston Holt) showed up and spilled the truth to Alice (Madchen Amick) that Polly (Tiera Skovbye) might be dead. In tonight's episode, he and Betty (Lili Reinhart) sit down for dinner (one of those slightly spooky, only-bad-can-come-of-this dinners everyone on Riverdale is always having) and we've got a concerning exclusive clip.
During the dinner, Betty reveals some troubling facts we can only assume are about Juniper and Dagwood, Polly's twins.
"They pushed a kid down the stairs, Glen. On purpose," she says. "And they had no remorse, none. I'm worried that they're bad seeds."
However, Glen is undeterred, and would still love to meet them. He's also trying to get closer to Betty's mom, and Betty is growing suspicious. Turns out there's a big reason he's been creeping on the Cooper fam, and it all has to do with his dissertation entitled, Family of Darkness: Varying Displays of the Serial Killer Gene in the Cooper Family Tree.
The family, he says, is the perfect case study of nature vs. nurture. Betty and Charles (Wyatt Nash) both have the serial killer gene, but only Charles is an actual serial killer. Hal didn't have the gene and wasn't even related to Charles, but he was still also a serial killer.
"Glen, people are dying!" Betty says in a poor imitation of Kourtney Kardashian's iconic "Kim, there's people that are dying."
Sure, it's totally invasive for this man to be writing a term paper about Betty's family, but he's not wrong. The Coopers should probably be studied by criminal profilers and psychologists and they should also be in constant therapy.
Betty tries to quit, which Glen rejects, so she slaps him in the face. Bye sir! You suck, even if we'd absolutely read that dissertation.
Elsewhere in this week's episode, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) protects her maple groves, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) worries Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) with his writing tactics and Archie (KJ Apa) gets unexpected news from his former Army general.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.