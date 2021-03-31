Katharine McPhee Proudly Poses in a Bikini Weeks After Welcoming Baby: "Loving My Curves"

Watch : Katharine McPhee Offers a Peek at Baby Rennie

Katharine McPhee is rocking a bikini mere weeks after giving birth to her first child with husband David Foster.

The Smash alum took to her Instagram Story on March 31 to share a pic of herself in a brown bikini. On the photo, Katharine wrote, "Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me."

The former American Idol star, who welcomed her son Rennie David Foster last month, previously talked about struggling with body image issues during her pregnancy.

The actress, who has spoken in the past about battling eating disorders, told Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast earlier this month, "I have felt really stable in my life in the last four or five years, and my weight has been sort of like more consistent. But feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester."