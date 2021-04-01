Meet Top Chef's Season 18 Contestants

Watch : Padma Lakshmi Gushes Over Yummy "Top Chef" Foods

The title of Top Chef is once again up for grabs.

Season 18 of Top Chef premieres tonight on Bravo and 15 new contestants will begin their journey towards the $250,000 prize. With the city of Portland as its backdrop, the chef-testants and restaurant owners will "compete in a variety of challenges including celebrating PDX's Pan-African cuisine to feeding hundreds of frontline workers and crabbing on the Oregon Coast in a tribute to culinary icon and Oregonian James Beard."

And of course, fan favorite judges Padma Lakshi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will bring their fierce expertise each week until a winner is crowned.

So who are the culinary masters competing for the season 18 title? Scroll through the photo gallery below to meet all 15 of the contestants who will put their skills to the test when Top Chef premieres tonight and learn about their backgrounds, talents and backstories.