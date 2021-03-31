Rebel Wilson Reveals the Other Bridesmaids Role She Almost Landed

Watch : Rebel Wilson Confirms She's Single

Rebel Wilson's breakout role in Bridesmaids was almost entirely different.

Though the actress launched her film career playing the eccentric roommate of Kristen Wiig's character in the 2011 film (never forget her infected tequila worm tattoo!) she shared that the part wasn't what she originally auditioned for.

"My character wasn't supposed to exist in the movie. I'd auditioned for Melissa McCarthy's character and was the second choice for that role," Rebel explained on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I guess they liked my audition and added me into the film, essentially, so there was never supposed to be two roommates, only one. So I just kind of added myself in in a way to the scenes."

Rebel's character wasn't the only thing that Bridesmaids switched up, to hilarious results. In the original script, her character Brynn's tattoo was originally supposed to be a "hip-hop Garfield." But alas, it wasn't meant to be.

"On the day, they go, we cannot get the rights to hip-hop Garfield," she recalled. "And I'd worked out all these jokes to do about it and then we had to go with the Mexican drinking worm."