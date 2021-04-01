Deals for Real: E! Exclusive Savings on Home Goods to Spruce Up Your Space

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that you've finished spring cleaning, it's time to update your space with some newness!
After spending more time at home over the past year, we've learned the key to staying comfortable is making your space a sanctuary. And now that the dreary winter months are behind us, what better way to usher in positive springtime vibes than a little home makeover.
Whether you're in the market for new bedding, delicious smelling candles or throw pillows, E!'s Lilliana Vazquez is here to help you elevate your living space with limited-time deals exclusive to E! viewers.
For all the must-have home goods you need to revamp your space at unbeatable prices, scroll below!
Tulum Throw Pillow
Sunday CitizenSold By Sunday Citizen
Throw pillows are an easy way to change up any room, especially when they feature a trendy design. And you can get this $65 throw pillow for 25% off now through 4/7.
Tulum Lumbar Pillow
Sunday CitizenSold By Sunday Citizen
With a boho design on the outside and cuddly memory foam inside, this pillow will instant upgrade your bed or couch. Originally $75, E! viewers can score this pillow for 25% off now through 4/7.
Tetouan Throw Pillow
Sunday CitizenSold By Sunday Citizen
This brown and white tribal motif pillow offers a cushy memory foam insert for ultimate comfort. Plus, it's machine-washable! Just for E! viewers, you can score this incredibly cute throw pillow, originally $65 for 25% off now through 4/7.
Tetouan Lumbar Pillow
Sunday CitizenSold By Sunday Citizen
We love this royal blue and white lumbar pillow! Whether you style it on your bed or couch, you're bound to get tons of compliments. Normally $75, this pillow can be yours for 25% off now through 4/7.
Highrise Scented Candle
Preston Konrad HomeSold By Preston Konrad Home
Inspired by New York City life, this year-round scent features a 65-75 hour burn time and notes of red currant, vanilla, velvet plum, black amber, sandalwood, jasmine petals and musk. In a deal exclusive to E! viewers, you can get this incredible candle, originally $48, for 15% off now through 4/7.
Upstate Scented Candle
Preston Konrad HomeSold By Preston Konrad Home
Replicate the cozy vibes of the Catskills in your home! With a dreamy blend of scents like fireside smoke, white ember, smoldering cedar, musk and vetiver, this chic candle will make rainy days that much better. Now through 4/7, E! viewers can score this candle for 15% off.
Ellsworth Scented Candle
Preston Konrad HomeSold By Preston Konrad Home
This sophisticated candle features an all-coconut wax blend and notes of grapefruit, Indonesian sandalwood, cardamom, dried vetiver grass, creamy leather and red cedar. Whether you gift this to your friend who loves the lakeside life or treat yourself to one, you won't regret it! Luckily, E! viewers can score this $48 candle for 15% off now through 4/7.
Palmerdale Pouf
Boutique RugsSold By Boutique Rugs
Add a pop of color to your living space with this hand-woven pouf! This accent piece can function as additional seating for guests, a side table or footrest. E! viewers can get this rose-colored pouf, originally $305, for 60% off now through 4/7.
Birkdale Pouf
Boutique RugsSold By Boutique Rugs
Made of 100% jute, this pouf is an easy way to add texture and sophistication to your living space. If you aren't using it for sitting, you can also place decorative magazines or books on top. Exclusively for E! viewers, you can save 60% on this pouf, originally $200, now through 4/7.
Maroubra Pouf
Boutique RugsSold By Boutique Rugs
This burnt orange leather pouf is so chic! It will instantly elevate your space and functions as a seat for guests. Now through 4/7, E! viewers can score 60% off this pouf, originally $550.
Wifi Porter- Maple
Ten One DesignSold By Ten One Design
Are you constantly having to give your family members and friends your wifi login information? Well, Ten One Design found a solution to this issue. All you have to do is tap your phone on this wifi porter and your device will instantly connect. Originally $40, E! viewers can get this wifi porter for 25% off now through 4/7.
Wifi Porter- Walnut
Ten One DesignSold By Ten One Design
Offering the same innovative capabilities as the maple porter above, this limited-edition model features a black stainless steel inlay which pairs nicely with its American black walnut case. Exclusively for E! readers and viewers, you can get this walnut wifi porter, normally $60, for 25% off.
The Hudson Duvet Cover
10 GroveSold By 10 Grove
Protect your comforter and revamp your entire bedroom with just one purchase! With four corner ties to keep your duvet in place and hidden zipper closure, this 10 Grove cover will help keep everything in place. Retailing for $170-$210, you can get this chic cover for 15% off now through 4/7.
The Hudson Pair of Pillowcases
10 GroveSold By 10 Grove
Designed with an envelope closure (or "french tuck"), no need to worry about your pillow sliding out! Originally, $65-$70, E! viewers can score this pillowcase set 15% off.
The Hudson Sham
10 GroveSold By 10 Grove
Make your bed look like a bed at a luxury resort thanks to this sophisticated sham with grey edging. E! viewers can get the Hudson Sham, normally $70-$75, for 15% off now through 4/7.
The Hudson Flat Sheet
10 GroveSold By 10 Grove
Whether you fold over the sheet to show off the detailed cuff or use it for an extra layer underneath your duvet, your bed will look and feel extra dreamy. Originally $100-$120, E! viewers can score the Hudson Flat Sheet for 15% off.
The Hudson Plain + Perfect
10 GroveSold By 10 Grove
Made with 100% extra-long staple Egyptian cotton, this fitted sheet and pillowcase pair will make a welcome addition to any bedroom. Just for E! viewers, you can score this set, usually $125-$190, for 15% off now through 4/7.
The Hudson A Little Something Extra
10 GroveSold By 10 Grove
Transform your bed into an ultra-cozy and chic sanctuary! The A Little Something Extra Set includes a fitted sheet, a pair of pillowcases and a flat sheet. Originally $225-$310, you can get this set for 15% off now through 4/7.
The Whole Shebang - The Hudson
10 GroveSold By 10 Grove
Score everything you need for a good night's sleep with The Whole Shebang set. It includes a flat and fitted sheet, a pair of pillowcases and a duvet cover. Exclusive to E! readers and viewers, get this must-have set, originally $395-$520, for 15% off.