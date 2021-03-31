Jenelle Evans' Reason for Unfollowing Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus May Surprise You

Watch : Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars

Jenelle Evans is focused on the future instead of her past.

For close to 10 years, the Read Between the Lines author documented her life for MTV on shows like 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. While the relationships with some of her co-stars were complicated, Jenelle always got along with Briana DeJesus.

Recently, fans discovered Jenelle had unfollowed her former co-star on social media. But before viewers assume there was a dramatic falling out, the TikTok star set the record straight.

"I used to keep in contact with Briana," Jenelle exclusively shared with E! News. "There's no bad blood between me and her right now, but since she would post a lot filming with the crew, I just had to unfollow her because it would hurt my feelings and I didn't want to see it anymore."

She continued, "Anything that's related to Teen Mom that comes up on my explore page that's about the girls, I hold my finger on it and I say not interested. I try to completely sweep that away from my memory."