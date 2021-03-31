Nikki & Brie Bella Stun at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: See All Their BTS Pics

Women's History MonthRachel BilsonKardashiansPhotosVideos

The Bella Twins are officially Hall of Famers!

On Tuesday, Mar. 30, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella attended the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Florida where the sports stars were inducted into the wrestling Hall of Fame. The Total Bellas stars documented every moment from the huge achievement on social media for fans' enjoyment.

Nikki looked drop dead gorgeous in a strapless, sparkly red Dolce and Gabbana gown with Chanel earrings. Brie looked equally stunning in a long-sleeved red Oscar de la Renta dress with a puffy skirt and her hair in a slicked-back bun.

During the ceremony, the E! stars added one very special accessory to their high-fashion ensembles: their newly minted black and gold Fall of Fame rings with the WWE logo on them. The twins also showed off their HOF plaques in their IG stories.

"Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way. #halloffame," Nikki shared in an Instagram post yesterday.

photos
Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics

Brie also shared, " Speechless. Grateful. Cloud nine. Are just some of the feelings I'm feeling! So overwhelmed with emotions."

Brie added that she "can't wait for you all to see this special ceremony" when it airs on Peacock next week on Tuesday, Apr. 6.

Nikki and Brie's red carpet appearance comes seven months after they welcomed sons Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson respectively.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see all of the Bella Twins behind-the-scenes pics from the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Instagram
Arriving in Style

Nikki and Brie arrive to the Florida ceremony dressed to the nines.

Instagram
Grand Entrance

Nikki follows Brie to the stage.

Instagram
Big Honor

The E! stars show off their WWE rings and plaques after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Instagram
Happy Dance

The sisters do a dance on the red carpet.

Instagram
Red Carpet Stunners

The sports stars look ravishing in red while doing interviews.

Instagram
In Awe

Brie is "speechless" after receiving the huge honor.

Instagram
Old Friends

Nikki and Brie reunite with BFF Nia Jax backstage.

Instagram
Too Cute

The old friends and co-workers are all smiles.

Instagram
Bling Bling

Nikki gives a close-up shot of her WWE ring.

Instagram
Celebratory Dinner

After the induction, the twins celebrate over a fancy dinner together while sipping champagne.

Instagram
Cheers

The super stars let loose with cocktails.

Instagram
Sweet Treats

Nikki and Brie top off a perfect night with dessert.

