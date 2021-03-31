Why Cameron Diaz Feels Like She Doesn't "Have What It Takes" to Make a Movie Right Now

Watch : Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl

For years, Cameron Diaz starred in Hollywood blockbusters. From My Best Friend's Wedding and There's Something About Mary to Charlie's Angels and The Holiday, the 48-year-old actress did one hit after another.

But after the 2014 release of Annie, she stopped and hasn't returned to acting since. Still, she's been busy. Diaz married Benji Madden in 2015, and the couple announced last year that they'd welcomed a baby girl, Raddix. She also released The Longevity Book (the follow-up to her New York Times bestseller The Body Book), invested in a number of businesses and launched her own wine brand, Avaline.

It looks like Diaz doesn't have any plans to return to the big screen, either. During a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Presents, she recalled how a producer friend of hers also worked on huge movies but shifted her priorities after starting a family.

"Her family started to evolve and I saw her go like, 'Oh, wait, I only have 100%,'" the four-time Golden Globe nominee remembered. "You only have 100%, we don't have two 100%, we have 100%. Right? So you've got to break up that 100%...how much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career?"