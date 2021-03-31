All the Details on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Surprise Visit With Women's Advocacy Group

Watch : Meghan Markle Legal Battle Helps Bankrupt Paparazzi Agency

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charitable efforts continue as they recently supported an advocacy organization focused on improving the lives of moms and families.

Over the weekend, the famous pair spoke virtually to a storytelling group from MomsRising and offered praise to the participants, E! News has learned exclusively. The group holds gatherings with the aim of promoting change and awareness for crucial issues facing women and mothers.

"The meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan was a huge boost for MomsRising members, some of whom are struggling without jobs, childcare, paid leave, health care and other essentials during the pandemic," MomsRising Executive Director and CEO Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner tells E! News in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess were kind, compassionate and incredibly supportive, both on a personal level and of the policies that would help get their lives back on track."

The exec continues, "The Duchess also reminded us that, especially in times of self-doubt, we should take the opportunity to see ourselves through our children's eyes. Because to our children, we're superheroes. That really resonated with so many of us."